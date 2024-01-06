Maine vs. Vermont January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's America East schedule includes the Maine Black Bears (7-6) playing the Vermont Catamounts (8-5) at 1:00 PM ET.
Maine vs. Vermont Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Maine Players to Watch
- Anne Simon: 20 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Adrianna Smith: 13.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Caroline Bornemann: 7.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sarah Talon: 5.8 PTS, 2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaycie Christopher: 4.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Vermont Players to Watch
- Emma Utterback: 15.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Anna Olson: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Bella Vito: 5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Delaney Richason: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Paula Gonzalez: 4.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
