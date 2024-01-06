The Maine Black Bears (8-7, 0-0 America East) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Vermont Catamounts (10-5, 0-0 America East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 133.5.

Maine vs. Vermont Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Favorite Spread Over/Under Vermont -9.5 133.5

Black Bears Betting Records & Stats

Maine's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 133.5 points in six of 14 outings.

Maine's games this year have had a 135.1-point total on average, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Maine has gone 7-7-0 ATS this year.

Maine has come away with one win in the five contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Black Bears have been at least a +360 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Maine has a 21.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Maine vs. Vermont Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vermont 8 61.5% 73.2 142 64.9 131.2 137.3 Maine 6 42.9% 68.8 142 66.3 131.2 136.3

Additional Maine Insights & Trends

The Catamounts beat the spread 11 times in 16 America East games last year.

The Black Bears' 68.8 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 64.9 the Catamounts give up to opponents.

Maine has put together a 6-2 ATS record and a 7-2 overall record in games it scores more than 64.9 points.

Maine vs. Vermont Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vermont 4-9-0 0-2 6-7-0 Maine 7-7-0 1-2 6-8-0

Maine vs. Vermont Home/Away Splits

Vermont Maine 5-1 Home Record 3-1 3-3 Away Record 3-6 0-4-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 2-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 77.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 70 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-6-0

