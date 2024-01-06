The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Grzelcyk stats and insights

  • Grzelcyk has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
  • Grzelcyk has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 2.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 136 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Grzelcyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 20:52 Home L 6-5
1/2/2024 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:19 Away W 4-1
12/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:20 Home W 5-2
12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:35 Home L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:55 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:36 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:03 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:02 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:29 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:45 Home W 3-1

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

