Will Matt Grzelcyk Score a Goal Against the Lightning on January 6?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Grzelcyk stats and insights
- Grzelcyk has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
- Grzelcyk has no points on the power play.
- He has a 2.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 136 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Grzelcyk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:52
|Home
|L 6-5
|1/2/2024
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|19:19
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|18:20
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:55
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:36
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|21:03
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Home
|W 3-1
Bruins vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
