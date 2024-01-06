Will Matthew Poitras Score a Goal Against the Lightning on January 6?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Matthew Poitras score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Matthew Poitras score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Poitras stats and insights
- Poitras has scored in four of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (zero shots).
- Poitras has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 13.2% of them.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 136 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Poitras recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|14:44
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|8:26
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|11:56
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:43
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|14:26
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|16:22
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|12:10
|Away
|W 3-1
Bruins vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
