The Boston Bruins, including Morgan Geekie, are in action Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Geekie's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Morgan Geekie vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Geekie Season Stats Insights

Geekie's plus-minus this season, in 15:19 per game on the ice, is +4.

Geekie has a goal in seven of 31 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 13 of 31 games this season, Geekie has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Geekie has an assist in nine of 31 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Geekie hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Geekie Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are allowing 136 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 31 Games 2 17 Points 0 7 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.