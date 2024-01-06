Fantasy Football Week 18 WR Rankings
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Before you set your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 18, take a look at our WR rankings in this article.
Top fantasy WRs this season heading into Week 18
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Targets/Game
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|367.7
|23.0
|10.5
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|355.2
|23.7
|10.5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|303.5
|20.2
|10.3
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|289.7
|18.1
|9.8
|Puka Nacua
|Rams
|284.4
|17.8
|9.6
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|278.9
|21.5
|11.5
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|277.3
|17.3
|8
|D.J. Moore
|Bears
|276.1
|17.3
|8.1
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|258.1
|16.1
|9.5
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Bengals
|256.8
|17.1
|9.3
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|249.8
|15.6
|10.4
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49ers
|243.7
|16.2
|6.7
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Colts
|242.8
|16.2
|10
|Deebo Samuel
|49ers
|238.5
|17.0
|6.2
|Adam Thielen
|Panthers
|227.8
|14.2
|8.4
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|227.6
|14.2
|7
|Amari Cooper
|Browns
|227.0
|15.1
|8.5
|Nico Collins
|Texans
|225.9
|16.1
|7.1
|D.K. Metcalf
|Seahawks
|223.4
|14.9
|7.5
|Chris Olave
|Saints
|216.7
|14.4
|9
|Rashee Rice
|Chiefs
|212.5
|13.3
|6.4
|George Pickens
|Steelers
|208.5
|13.0
|6.6
|Garrett Wilson
|Jets
|207.8
|13.0
|10.2
|Calvin Ridley
|Jaguars
|207.3
|13.0
|7.9
|Zay Flowers
|Ravens
|206.4
|12.9
|6.8
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Titans
|206.0
|12.9
|7.9
|Jordan Addison
|Vikings
|205.6
|12.9
|6.2
|Jayden Reed
|Packers
|202.0
|13.5
|6
|Jaylen Waddle
|Dolphins
|198.6
|14.2
|7.4
|Chris Godwin
|Buccaneers
|197.7
|12.4
|7.7
|Jakobi Meyers
|Raiders
|197.0
|13.1
|6.7
|Terry McLaurin
|Commanders
|191.6
|12.0
|7.7
|Courtland Sutton
|Broncos
|189.0
|12.6
|5.7
|Tyler Lockett
|Seahawks
|185.3
|11.6
|7.4
|Romeo Doubs
|Packers
|174.4
|10.9
|5.9
|Drake London
|Falcons
|166.3
|11.1
|6.7
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|166.2
|18.5
|9.6
|Tank Dell
|Texans
|165.0
|16.5
|7.5
|Cooper Kupp
|Rams
|164.4
|13.7
|7.9
|Gabriel Davis
|Bills
|161.4
|10.8
|5.3
|Brandin Cooks
|Cowboys
|157.0
|10.5
|4.9
|Curtis Samuel
|Commanders
|152.2
|10.1
|5.8
|Christian Kirk
|Jaguars
|150.3
|12.5
|7.1
|Josh Downs
|Colts
|149.3
|9.3
|5.9
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Seahawks
|145.4
|9.1
|5.5
|Tyler Boyd
|Bengals
|143.4
|9.0
|6
|Rashid Shaheed
|Saints
|140.1
|10.0
|5.1
|Tee Higgins
|Bengals
|137.6
|11.5
|6.3
|Marquise Brown
|Cardinals
|134.7
|10.4
|7.8
|Diontae Johnson
|Steelers
|133.8
|11.2
|6.8
|Darius Slayton
|Giants
|133.8
|8.4
|4.5
|Elijah Moore
|Browns
|132.1
|8.3
|6.5
|Jerry Jeudy
|Broncos
|124.9
|8.3
|5.4
|Jahan Dotson
|Commanders
|121.1
|7.6
|5
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|Giants
|119.7
|8.6
|5.1
|Josh Reynolds
|Lions
|119.4
|8.0
|3.8
|K.J. Osborn
|Vikings
|117.1
|8.4
|5.1
|Darrell Demont Chark Jr.
|Panthers
|110.9
|8.5
|4.8
|Tutu Atwell
|Rams
|108.1
|8.3
|4.8
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|Ravens
|107.5
|7.7
|4.6
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
|Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
|8:15 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|New York Jets at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
