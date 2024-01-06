Oxford County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Oxford County, Maine and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oxford County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Boothbay Region High School at Mountain Valley High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Rumford, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.