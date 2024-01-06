Pavel Zacha and the Boston Bruins will face the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at TD Garden. Prop bets for Zacha in that upcoming Bruins-Lightning matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Pavel Zacha vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Zacha Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Zacha has averaged 18:02 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

In nine of 34 games this year, Zacha has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Zacha has a point in 18 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Zacha has had an assist in a game 11 times this year over 34 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Zacha's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Zacha having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Zacha Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are allowing 136 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 34 Games 5 22 Points 4 9 Goals 2 13 Assists 2

