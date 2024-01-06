Payton Pritchard will take the court for the Boston Celtics on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Indiana Pacers.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Pritchard, in his most recent showing, had seven points and four assists in a 126-97 win over the Jazz.

In this article we will break down Pritchard's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Payton Pritchard Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.4 9.4 Rebounds -- 3.2 3.3 Assists -- 3.1 3.5 PRA -- 13.7 16.2 PR -- 10.6 12.7 3PM 1.5 1.6 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Pritchard's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Payton Pritchard Insights vs. the Pacers

Pritchard is responsible for taking 7.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.6 per game.

He's knocked down 1.6 threes per game, or 10.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Pritchard's opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 106.3 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 26th in possessions per game with 102.1.

The Pacers concede 124.4 points per game, 29th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 42.8 rebounds per contest, the Pacers are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 25.1 assists per game, the Pacers are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pacers are ranked No. 1 in the league, conceding 10.7 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Payton Pritchard vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2023 15 0 4 2 0 0 0 11/1/2023 26 15 4 9 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.