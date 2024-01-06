Penobscot County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Penobscot County, Maine today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Penobscot County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calais High School at Mattanawcook Academy
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Lincoln, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodland Junior-Senior High School at Penobscot Valley High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Howland, ME
- Conference: C North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brewer High School at Messalonskee High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Oakland, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.