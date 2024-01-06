Two streaking squads meet when the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The Volunteers are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Rebels, victors in 13 in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Volunteers have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Rebels' opponents have made.

Tennessee has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels sit at 228th.

The 77.8 points per game the Volunteers average are 10 more points than the Rebels give up (67.8).

Tennessee has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 67.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points above the 37.2% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

Ole Miss is 12-0 when it shoots higher than 37.2% from the field.

The Rebels are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 77th.

The Rebels score 13.1 more points per game (77.4) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (64.3).

Ole Miss has an 11-0 record when giving up fewer than 77.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee posted 76.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 67.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.

The Volunteers ceded 53.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 63.7 in away games.

Tennessee averaged 7.6 treys per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33% when playing at home and 32.6% on the road.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Ole Miss averaged 69.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 65.8.

The Rebels conceded 67.5 points per game at home last season, and 73.8 away.

At home, Ole Miss sunk 6.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (5.4). Ole Miss' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.8%) than away (27.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 NC State W 79-70 Frost Bank Center 12/21/2023 Tarleton State W 65-46 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/2/2024 Norfolk State W 87-50 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/6/2024 Ole Miss - Thompson-Boling Arena 1/10/2024 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum 1/13/2024 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule