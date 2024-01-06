The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Trent Frederic score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Frederic stats and insights

  • In eight of 37 games this season, Frederic has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Lightning this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Frederic has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 19.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 136 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Frederic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 14:11 Home L 6-5
1/2/2024 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:38 Away W 4-1
12/31/2023 Red Wings 3 2 1 15:51 Away W 5-3
12/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:38 Home W 5-2
12/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 13:17 Away W 4-1
12/23/2023 Wild 1 0 1 11:58 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 14:43 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:07 Away W 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.