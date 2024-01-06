The Texas Longhorns (14-1) will visit the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) after victories in three road games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

West Virginia vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

The Longhorns' 90.8 points per game are 37.1 more points than the 53.7 the Mountaineers allow.

Texas has put together a 14-1 record in games it scores more than 53.7 points.

West Virginia is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 90.8 points.

The 81.8 points per game the Mountaineers record are 25.9 more points than the Longhorns give up (55.9).

West Virginia is 12-0 when scoring more than 55.9 points.

When Texas gives up fewer than 81.8 points, it is 14-0.

This year the Mountaineers are shooting 48% from the field, 9.5% higher than the Longhorns give up.

The Longhorns make 51.8% of their shots from the field, 13.4% higher than the Mountaineers' defensive field-goal percentage.

West Virginia Leaders

JJ Quinerly: 18.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)

18.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53) Jordan Harrison: 14.2 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)

14.2 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48) Lauren Fields: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87)

10.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87) Kyah Watson: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Tavy Diggs: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 54.5 FG%

Texas Leaders

West Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 Niagara W 103-52 WVU Coliseum 12/30/2023 @ Kansas W 85-60 Allen Fieldhouse 1/3/2024 Cincinnati W 68-53 WVU Coliseum 1/6/2024 Texas - WVU Coliseum 1/10/2024 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum 1/13/2024 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena

Texas Schedule