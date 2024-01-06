York County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in York County, Maine? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
York County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Robert W Traip Academy
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Kittery, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Massabesic High School at Westbrook High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Westbrook, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Biddeford High School at Gray-New Gloucester High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Gray, ME
- Conference: A South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Region High School at York High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: York, ME
- Conference: B South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
