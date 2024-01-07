Who’s the Best Team in the America East? See our Weekly America East Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the America East this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.
America East Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Vermont
- Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 23-6
- Overall Rank: 145th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 210th
- Last Game: W 65-58 vs Maine
Next Game
- Opponent: UMBC
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. UMass-Lowell
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 21-5
- Overall Rank: 168th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 326th
- Last Game: W 82-75 vs New Hampshire
Next Game
- Opponent: NJIT
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. New Hampshire
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 209th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 253rd
- Last Game: L 82-75 vs UMass-Lowell
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Maine
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Bryant
- Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 237th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 233rd
- Last Game: W 81-67 vs UMBC
Next Game
- Opponent: Binghamton
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Albany (NY)
- Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 14-16
- Overall Rank: 256th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 346th
- Last Game: W 79-73 vs NJIT
Next Game
- Opponent: Binghamton
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Maine
- Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 14-16
- Overall Rank: 271st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 332nd
- Last Game: L 65-58 vs Vermont
Next Game
- Opponent: New Hampshire
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Binghamton
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 12-15
- Overall Rank: 294th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 336th
- Last Game: W 108-52 vs Marywood
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bryant
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. NJIT
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 4-23
- Overall Rank: 328th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 314th
- Last Game: L 79-73 vs Albany (NY)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UMass-Lowell
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. UMBC
- Current Record: 5-11 | Projected Record: 5-25
- Overall Rank: 343rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 358th
- Last Game: L 81-67 vs Bryant
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Vermont
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
