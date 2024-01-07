Which basketball team is on top of the America East? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

1. Albany

Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 25-3

13-2 | 25-3 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank: 358th

358th Last Game: W 77-36 vs NJIT

Next Game

Opponent: @ Binghamton

@ Binghamton Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

2. Maine

Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 22-8

9-7 | 22-8 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank: 148th

148th Last Game: W 60-48 vs Vermont

Next Game

Opponent: @ New Hampshire

@ New Hampshire Game Time: 6:03 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

3. Vermont

Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 19-10

9-7 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 176th

176th Strength of Schedule Rank: 258th

258th Last Game: L 60-48 vs Maine

Next Game

Opponent: @ UMBC

@ UMBC Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 11

4. NJIT

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 14-15

8-6 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 272nd

272nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 359th

359th Last Game: L 77-36 vs Albany

Next Game

Opponent: UMass Lowell

UMass Lowell Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 11

5. UMBC

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 10-16

6-8 | 10-16 Overall Rank: 282nd

282nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 340th

340th Last Game: W 64-63 vs Bryant

Next Game

Opponent: Vermont

Vermont Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 11

6. New Hampshire

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 10-18

6-9 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 284th

284th Strength of Schedule Rank: 330th

330th Last Game: L 70-53 vs UMass Lowell

Next Game

Opponent: Maine

Maine Game Time: 6:03 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7. Bryant

Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 10-17

7-8 | 10-17 Overall Rank: 298th

298th Strength of Schedule Rank: 333rd

333rd Last Game: L 64-63 vs UMBC

Next Game

Opponent: @ Binghamton

@ Binghamton Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 11

8. Binghamton

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 8-19

5-9 | 8-19 Overall Rank: 312th

312th Strength of Schedule Rank: 356th

356th Last Game: L 70-55 vs UMBC

Next Game

Opponent: Bryant

Bryant Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 11

9. UMass Lowell

Current Record: 1-13 | Projected Record: 1-27

1-13 | 1-27 Overall Rank: 334th

334th Strength of Schedule Rank: 268th

268th Last Game: W 70-53 vs New Hampshire

Next Game