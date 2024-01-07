When DeVante Parker suits up for the New England Patriots in their Week 18 matchup versus the New York Jets (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will DeVante Parker score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Parker has 388 yards receiving on 32 receptions (51 targets), averaging 32.3 yards per game.

Parker does not have a TD reception this season in 12 games.

DeVante Parker Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Dolphins 8 6 57 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 2 19 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 4 2 33 0 Week 5 Saints 4 2 20 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 1 7 0 Week 7 Bills 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 2 1 14 0 Week 12 @Giants 5 3 42 0 Week 13 Chargers 9 4 64 0 Week 15 Chiefs 5 5 44 0 Week 16 @Broncos 5 4 65 0 Week 17 @Bills 2 1 15 0

