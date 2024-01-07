Will Hunter Henry Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Hunter Henry was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Henry's stats can be found below.
Henry's season stats include 419 yards on 42 receptions (10.0 per catch) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 61 times.
Hunter Henry Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Patriots have three other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Matthew Slater (LP/hamstring): 0 Rec
- DeVante Parker (LP/ribs): 32 Rec; 388 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Pharaoh Brown (LP/ribs): 12 Rec; 208 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 18 Injury Reports
Patriots vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Henry 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|61
|42
|419
|78
|6
|10.0
Henry Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|6
|5
|56
|1
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|7
|6
|52
|1
|Week 3
|@Jets
|5
|2
|17
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|5
|4
|51
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|3
|1
|7
|0
|Week 7
|Bills
|3
|2
|27
|0
|Week 8
|@Dolphins
|3
|3
|28
|0
|Week 9
|Commanders
|6
|4
|39
|1
|Week 10
|Colts
|5
|3
|21
|0
|Week 13
|Chargers
|4
|2
|15
|0
|Week 14
|@Steelers
|3
|3
|40
|2
|Week 15
|Chiefs
|9
|7
|66
|1
