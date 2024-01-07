Division rivals New England (4-12) and New York (6-10) will meet in a matchup of AFC East teams on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Gillette Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Patriots favored by 2 points. The over/under for the contest is 29 points.

This week's matchup that pits the Patriots against the Jets is a good opportunity to make some live bets while you watch the action.

Patriots vs. Jets Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Patriots have been leading after the first quarter in four games, have trailed after the first quarter in nine games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

New England's offense is averaging 2.9 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.9 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Jets have led after the first quarter in four games, have trailed after the first quarter in 10 games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games .

2nd Quarter

The Patriots have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

New England's offense is averaging 6.3 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Jets have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games, been outscored in the second quarter in nine games, and they've tied in the second quarter in four games.

3rd Quarter

In 16 games this season, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times, lost eight times, and been knotted up four times.

On offense, New England is averaging 2.9 points in the third quarter (29th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 3.5 points on average in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Jets have won the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

The Patriots have won the fourth quarter in four games this season, lost that quarter in seven games, and they've tied in that quarter in five games.

New England's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

In the Jets' 16 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, lost nine times, and tied two times.

Patriots vs. Jets Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Patriots have been winning six times (3-3 in those games) and have been behind 10 times (1-9).

The Jets have led three times, have been behind 11 times, and have been tied two times at the completion of the first half this season.

2nd Half

The Patriots have won the second half in four games this season, been outscored in the second half in nine games, and tied in the second half in three games.

New England's offense is averaging 7.2 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 9.4 points on average in the second half.

Through 16 games this year, the Jets have outscored their opponent in the second half six times, lost eight times, and been knotted up two times.

