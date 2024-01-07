Patriots vs. Jets Injury Report — Week 18
The New England Patriots' (4-12) injury report has 14 players listed as they ready for a Sunday, January 7 matchup with the New York Jets (6-10). The game kicks at 1:00 PM at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV Info: FOX
The Patriots head into the matchup after losing 27-21 to the Buffalo Bills in their last outing on December 31.
The Jets' last game was a 37-20 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
New England Patriots Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Trent Brown
|OL
|Illness
|Out
|Matthew Slater
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Jonathan Jones
|DB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Myles Bryant
|DB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Jabrill Peppers
|DB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Jalen Mills
|DB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Christian Barmore
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Jahlani Tavai
|LB
|Tooth
|Questionable
|Anfernee Jennings
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|Ribs
|Questionable
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|Knee
|Questionable
|Pharaoh Brown
|TE
|Ribs
|Questionable
|Shaun Wade
|CB
|Hip
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
New York Jets Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|Concussion
|Out
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|Achilles
|Out
|Wes Schweitzer
|OL
|Calf
|Doubtful
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|Illness
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|Concussion
|Out
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jake Hanson
|OL
|Concussion
|Out
Patriots Season Insights
- The Patriots rank fifth-worst in total offense (286.1 yards per game), but they've been a little better on defense, ranking sixth with 304.6 yards allowed per game.
- The Patriots rank worst in scoring offense (14.6 points per game), but they've been slightly better on defense, ranking 17th with 21.8 points allowed per contest.
- The Patriots are compiling 189.9 passing yards per game on offense (24th in the NFL), and they rank 14th defensively with 217.1 passing yards allowed per game.
- New England sports the 25th-ranked offense this season in terms of rushing yards (96.2 per game), and has been more effective defensively, ranking second-best with just 87.4 rushing yards allowed per game.
- The Patriots have forced 17 total turnovers (24th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 27 times (26th in NFL) resulting in a turnover margin of -10, the fourth-worst in the league.
Patriots vs. Jets Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Patriots (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Patriots (-125), Jets (+105)
- Total: 30 points
