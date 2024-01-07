The New England Patriots' (4-12) injury report has 14 players listed as they ready for a Sunday, January 7 matchup with the New York Jets (6-10). The game kicks at 1:00 PM at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots vs. Jets Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

TV Info: FOX

The Patriots head into the matchup after losing 27-21 to the Buffalo Bills in their last outing on December 31.

The Jets' last game was a 37-20 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tyquan Thornton WR Ankle Questionable Trent Brown OL Illness Out Matthew Slater WR Hamstring Questionable Jonathan Jones DB Knee Questionable Myles Bryant DB Illness Questionable Jabrill Peppers DB Hamstring Questionable Jalen Mills DB Ankle Questionable Christian Barmore DL Knee Questionable Jahlani Tavai LB Tooth Questionable Anfernee Jennings LB Knee Questionable DeVante Parker WR Ribs Questionable Hunter Henry TE Knee Questionable Pharaoh Brown TE Ribs Questionable Shaun Wade CB Hip Questionable

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Zach Wilson QB Concussion Out Aaron Rodgers QB Achilles Out Wes Schweitzer OL Calf Doubtful Allen Lazard WR Illness Full Participation In Practice Jeremy Ruckert TE Concussion Out Israel Abanikanda RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jake Hanson OL Concussion Out

Patriots Season Insights

The Patriots rank fifth-worst in total offense (286.1 yards per game), but they've been a little better on defense, ranking sixth with 304.6 yards allowed per game.

The Patriots rank worst in scoring offense (14.6 points per game), but they've been slightly better on defense, ranking 17th with 21.8 points allowed per contest.

The Patriots are compiling 189.9 passing yards per game on offense (24th in the NFL), and they rank 14th defensively with 217.1 passing yards allowed per game.

New England sports the 25th-ranked offense this season in terms of rushing yards (96.2 per game), and has been more effective defensively, ranking second-best with just 87.4 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Patriots have forced 17 total turnovers (24th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 27 times (26th in NFL) resulting in a turnover margin of -10, the fourth-worst in the league.

Patriots vs. Jets Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Patriots (-1.5)

Patriots (-1.5) Moneyline: Patriots (-125), Jets (+105)

Patriots (-125), Jets (+105) Total: 30 points

