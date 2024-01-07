AFC East rivals clash when the New England Patriots (4-12) host the New York Jets (6-10) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Gillette Stadium. New England is favored by 1.5 points. A point total of 30.5 has been set for this game.

The Patriots' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they take on the Jets. The recent betting insights and trends for the Jets can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Patriots.

Patriots vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New England Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Patriots (-1.5) 30.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Patriots (-1.5) 30.5 -126 +108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

New England vs. New York Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV Info: FOX

Patriots vs. Jets Betting Insights

New England is 5-11-0 ATS this season.

The Patriots have one win ATS (1-3) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.

New England has gone over in seven of its 16 games with a set total (43.8%).

New York is 5-10-1 against the spread this year.

As 1.5-point underdogs or greater, the Jets are 5-8 against the spread.

Of 16 New York games so far this season, seven have gone over the total.

