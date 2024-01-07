AFC East opponents meet when the New England Patriots (4-12) and the New York Jets (6-10) play on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Gillette Stadium.

The betting trends and insights for the Patriots and Jets can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Patriots vs. Jets Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts Venue: Gillette Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Patriots 1.5 30.5 -125 +105

Patriots vs. Jets Betting Records & Stats

New England Patriots

New England's games this year have an average total of 40.1, 9.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Patriots have put together a record of 5-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Patriots have won one of their four games as moneyline favorites this season (25%).

New England is 1-3 (winning only 25% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

New York Jets

The Jets have played 11 games this season that ended with a point total over 30.5 points.

New York's average game total this season has been 37.9, 7.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jets are 5-10-1 against the spread this year.

This season, the Jets have won four out of the 13 games, or 30.8%, in which they've been the underdog.

New York has a record of 4-9, a 30.8% win rate, when it is set as an underdog of +105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Patriots vs. Jets Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Patriots 14.6 32 21.8 17 40.1 12 16 Jets 15.7 29 22 18 37.9 11 16

Patriots vs. Jets Betting Insights & Trends

Patriots

Over its last three contests, New England has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

New England has gone over the total in each of its past three contests.

The Patriots have played better in divisional matchups, as they've scored 5.2 more points against teams in their division (19.8 points per game) compared to their overall season average (14.6 points per game). That said, they've given up 23.4 points per game in divisional matchups, while surrendering 21.8 points per game in all games.

The Patriots have a -116-point negative scoring differential this season (-7.2 per game). The Jets also have been outscored, by 101 points (6.3 per game).

Jets

New York has not covered the spread and is 1-2 overall over its past three games.

In their past three games, the Jets have hit the over twice.

In AFC East games, the Jets are scoring fewer points (10.2) than their overall average (15.7) and conceding more points (25.4) than overall (22).

The Patriots have been outscored by 116 points this season (7.2 points per game), and opponents of the Jets have outscored them by 101 points (6.3 per game).

Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.1 41.6 38.7 Implied Team Total AVG 22.8 23 22.6 ATS Record 5-11-0 1-7-0 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 7-9-0 3-5-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 0-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-9 1-5 2-4

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 37.9 38.7 36.9 Implied Team Total AVG 21.6 21.8 21.4 ATS Record 5-10-1 4-5-0 1-5-1 Over/Under Record 7-9-0 4-5-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-9 3-5 1-4

