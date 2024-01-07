Pharaoh Brown was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots match up against the New York Jets at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Trying to find Brown's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 18, Brown has 12 receptions for 208 yards -- 17.3 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 12 occasions.

Pharaoh Brown Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Patriots this week: Matthew Slater (LP/hamstring): 0 Rec DeVante Parker (LP/ribs): 32 Rec; 388 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Hunter Henry (LP/knee): 42 Rec; 419 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs



Week 18 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Brown 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 12 12 208 122 1 17.3

Brown Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Jets 2 2 71 1 Week 6 @Raiders 1 1 15 0 Week 7 Bills 2 2 51 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 2 2 33 0 Week 14 @Steelers 1 1 4 0 Week 15 Chiefs 1 1 4 0 Week 16 @Broncos 2 2 25 0 Week 17 @Bills 1 1 5 0

