When the New England Patriots and the New York Jets square off in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Pharaoh Brown score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Pharaoh Brown score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Brown has posted a 208-yard year thus far (20.8 yards receiving per game) with one TD, hauling in 12 balls on 12 targets.

Brown, in eight games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Pharaoh Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Jets 2 2 71 1 Week 6 @Raiders 1 1 15 0 Week 7 Bills 2 2 51 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 2 2 33 0 Week 14 @Steelers 1 1 4 0 Week 15 Chiefs 1 1 4 0 Week 16 @Broncos 2 2 25 0 Week 17 @Bills 1 1 5 0

