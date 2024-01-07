Seeking Tyquan Thornton's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Rep Tyquan Thornton and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thornton's season stats include 91 yards on 13 receptions (7 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus three carries for 51 yards. He has been targeted 23 times.

Keep an eye on Thornton's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Tyquan Thornton Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Patriots have four other receivers on the injury list this week: Matthew Slater (questionable/hamstring): 0 Rec DeVante Parker (questionable/ribs): 32 Rec; 388 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Hunter Henry (questionable/knee): 42 Rec; 419 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs Pharaoh Brown (questionable/ribs): 12 Rec; 208 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 18 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Read More About This Game

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Thornton 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 23 13 91 50 0 7

Thornton Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Raiders 2 1 6 0 Week 7 Bills 1 1 2 0 Week 9 Commanders 4 1 7 0 Week 12 @Giants 5 2 19 0 Week 13 Chargers 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Steelers 5 3 17 0 Week 15 Chiefs 1 1 5 0 Week 16 @Broncos 1 1 11 0 Week 17 @Bills 3 3 24 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.