Should you wager on Tyquan Thornton finding his way into the end zone in the New England Patriots' upcoming Week 18 matchup versus the New York Jets, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Tyquan Thornton score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)

Thornton has put up 91 yards (on 13 catches). He's been targeted 23 times, resulting in 10.1 yards per game.

Thornton, in nine games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Tyquan Thornton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Raiders 2 1 6 0 Week 7 Bills 1 1 2 0 Week 9 Commanders 4 1 7 0 Week 12 @Giants 5 2 19 0 Week 13 Chargers 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Steelers 5 3 17 0 Week 15 Chiefs 1 1 5 0 Week 16 @Broncos 1 1 11 0 Week 17 @Bills 3 3 24 0

