The Boston Celtics (28-7) clash with the Indiana Pacers (20-15) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024. The matchup airs on BSIN and NBCS-BOS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Pacers matchup.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

BSIN and NBCS-BOS Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Celtics vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Pacers Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-3.5) 243.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Celtics (-3.5) 244 -162 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Celtics outscore opponents by 10.8 points per game (scoring 120.9 points per game to rank fifth in the league while allowing 110.1 per contest to rank third in the NBA) and have a +378 scoring differential overall.

The Pacers' +93 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 126.8 points per game (first in NBA) while allowing 124.2 per outing (29th in league).

These two teams score 247.7 points per game combined, 4.2 more than this game's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 234.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has put together a 19-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Indiana has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jayson Tatum 29.5 -111 27.5

Celtics and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +325 +130 - Pacers +10000 +5000 -

