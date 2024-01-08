The Boston Celtics (28-7) face the Indiana Pacers (20-15) as 3.5-point favorites on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

BSIN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Celtics vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 123 - Pacers 118

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 3.5)

Celtics (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-5.6)

Celtics (-5.6) Pick OU: Under (244.5)



Under (244.5) Computer Predicted Total: 240.7

The Pacers (20-15-0 ATS) have covered the spread 54.3% of the time, 2.8% more often than the Celtics (19-16-0) this year.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Indiana is 7-7 against the spread compared to the 17-15 ATS record Boston racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.

Boston's games have gone over the total 54.3% of the time this season (19 out of 35), less often than Indiana's games have (24 out of 35).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 26-7, a better mark than the Pacers have recorded (10-8) as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics have been shining both offensively and defensively this season, ranking fifth-best in the NBA in points per game (120.9) and third-best in points allowed per game (110.1).

Boston is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking best in the league with 47.8 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 14th with 43.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Celtics are delivering 26.0 dimes per game, which ranks them 17th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Boston, who is 10th in the league with 12.6 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.6 turnovers per contest, which is third-worst in the NBA.

The Celtics rank top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking best in the league with 16.1 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank ninth with a 37.4% shooting percentage from downtown.

