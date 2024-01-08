The Boston Celtics (28-7) face the Indiana Pacers (20-15) as 3.5-point favorites on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and NBCS-BOS. The matchup's point total is set at 244.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -3.5 244.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have gone over 244.5 combined points in seven of 35 games this season.

The average total in Boston's games this season is 231.0, 13.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics are 19-16-0 against the spread this season.

Boston has entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 26, or 78.8%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 26-7, a 78.8% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 244.5 % of Games Over 244.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 7 20% 120.9 247.7 110.1 234.3 229.4 Pacers 22 62.9% 126.8 247.7 124.2 234.3 244

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have gone 8-2 in their last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Celtics have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 contests.

Boston has done a better job covering the spread in home games (10-7-0) than it has in road tilts (9-9-0).

The Celtics average just 3.3 fewer points per game (120.9) than the Pacers allow (124.2).

Boston is 9-3 against the spread and 11-1 overall when scoring more than 124.2 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Celtics and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 19-16 17-15 19-16 Pacers 20-15 7-7 24-11

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs. Pacers Point Insights

Celtics Pacers 120.9 Points Scored (PG) 126.8 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 9-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 20-8 11-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 20-8 110.1 Points Allowed (PG) 124.2 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 19-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-5 28-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.