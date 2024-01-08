How to Watch the Celtics vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics (28-7) take the court against the Indiana Pacers (20-15) on January 8, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Celtics.
Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info
|Celtics vs Pacers Injury Report
|Celtics vs Pacers Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Pacers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Pacers Prediction
|Celtics vs Pacers Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Pacers Player Props
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (50.1%).
- In games Boston shoots better than 50.1% from the field, it is 14-0 overall.
- The Celtics are the best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 29th.
- The 120.9 points per game the Celtics average are only 3.3 fewer points than the Pacers give up (124.2).
- Boston has an 11-1 record when putting up more than 124.2 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics post 123.1 points per game at home, compared to 118.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, Boston is surrendering 108.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 112.0.
- At home, the Celtics are averaging 1.5 more threes per game (16.8) than on the road (15.3). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (39.9%) compared to when playing on the road (35.0%).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Sam Hauser
|Out
|Shoulder
|Jayson Tatum
|Out
|Rest
