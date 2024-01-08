Jayson Tatum, Top Celtics Players to Watch vs. the Pacers - January 8
The Indiana Pacers (20-15) play the Boston Celtics (28-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Jaylen Brown of the Celtics is a player to watch in this contest.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN, NBCS-BOS
Celtics' Last Game
On Saturday, the Celtics defeated the Pacers 118-101, led by Jayson Tatum with 38 points (plus six assists and 13 rebounds). Bennedict Mathurin was the high scorer for the losing team with 20 points while chipping in two assists and four rebounds.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|38
|13
|6
|1
|0
|8
|Jaylen Brown
|31
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Al Horford
|10
|7
|8
|1
|2
|2
Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum averages 27.5 points, 8.7 boards and 4.5 assists, making 47.9% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per contest (ninth in league).
- Brown contributes with 22.7 points per game, plus 5 boards and 3.6 assists.
- Derrick White's numbers for the season are 16.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, making 49% of his shots from the floor and 41.8% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per contest.
- Jrue Holiday provides the Celtics 12.8 points, 6.5 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Kristaps Porzingis provides the Celtics 19.8 points, 7.1 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|22.4
|6.8
|4.7
|1.1
|0.4
|3
|Derrick White
|19.1
|4.3
|5.2
|0.8
|1.8
|3.3
|Jaylen Brown
|21.3
|5.3
|3.5
|0.7
|0.3
|1.5
|Jrue Holiday
|12.8
|5.6
|4.4
|0.9
|0.5
|2
|Kristaps Porzingis
|15.6
|5.5
|1.1
|0.4
|1.5
|1.1
