Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (20-15) meet Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (28-7) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana on Monday, January 8, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

BSIN and NBCS-BOS Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Jayson Tatum vs. Tyrese Haliburton Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jayson Tatum Tyrese Haliburton Total Fantasy Pts 1481.2 1521 Fantasy Pts Per Game 44.9 49.1 Fantasy Rank 12 7

Jayson Tatum vs. Tyrese Haliburton Insights

Jayson Tatum & the Celtics

Tatum's numbers for the season are 27.5 points, 4.5 assists and 8.7 boards per contest, shooting 47.9% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in league).

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game with a +378 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.9 points per game (fifth in the NBA) and allow 110.1 per outing (third in the league).

Boston ranks first in the league at 47.8 rebounds per game. That's 4.6 more than the 43.2 its opponents average.

The Celtics knock down 16.1 three-pointers per game (first in the league), 2.4 more than their opponents (13.7).

Boston has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (10th in NBA action) while forcing 11.6 (28th in the league).

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Haliburton's averages for the season are 24.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 12.6 assists, making 49.3% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per contest (third in league).

The Pacers are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game, with a +93 scoring differential overall. They put up 126.8 points per game (first in NBA) and give up 124.2 per contest (29th in league).

Indiana falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.7 boards. It records 40.4 rebounds per game (29th in league) compared to its opponents' 43.1.

The Pacers hit 14.6 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), 3.7 more than their opponents.

Indiana and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Pacers commit 12.7 per game (11th in league) and force 13.5 (12th in NBA).

Jayson Tatum vs. Tyrese Haliburton Advanced Stats

Stat Jayson Tatum Tyrese Haliburton Plus/Minus Per Game 9.5 5.1 Usage Percentage 30% 26.5% True Shooting Pct 60.9% 63.1% Total Rebound Pct 12.7% 7.1% Assist Pct 19.6% 50.7%

