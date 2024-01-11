Maine vs. New Hampshire January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Maine Black Bears (8-6, 0-0 America East) play the New Hampshire Wildcats (8-4, 0-0 America East) in a clash of America East teams at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Maine vs. New Hampshire Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Maine Games
Maine Players to Watch
- Peter Filipovity: 13.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kellen Tynes: 13.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaden Clayton: 7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 8.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kristians Feierbergs: 6.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
New Hampshire Players to Watch
- Clarence O. Daniels II: 19.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ahmad Robinson: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaxson Baker: 9.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Trey Woodyard: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Naim Miller: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Maine vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison
|Maine Rank
|Maine AVG
|New Hampshire AVG
|New Hampshire Rank
|296th
|69.3
|Points Scored
|78.9
|90th
|57th
|65.3
|Points Allowed
|71.9
|207th
|339th
|31.9
|Rebounds
|40.3
|50th
|350th
|6.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|247th
|332nd
|5.4
|3pt Made
|10.2
|15th
|223rd
|13.0
|Assists
|14.3
|133rd
|56th
|10.2
|Turnovers
|10.5
|76th
