Maine vs. New Hampshire January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The New Hampshire Wildcats (6-7) play the Maine Black Bears (7-6) in a clash of America East teams at 6:03 PM ET on Thursday.
Maine vs. New Hampshire Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 6:03 PM ET
Maine Players to Watch
- Anne Simon: 20.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Adrianna Smith: 13.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Caroline Bornemann: 7.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sarah Talon: 5.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaycie Christopher: 4.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
New Hampshire Players to Watch
- Clara Gomez: 4.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Avery O'Connor: 9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Breezie Williams: 6.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kenzie Matulonis: 4.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Adara Groman: 7.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
