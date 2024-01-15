The Toronto Raptors (13-20) are welcoming in the Boston Celtics (26-6) for a contest between Atlantic Division foes at Scotiabank Arena, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET on Monday, January 15, 2024. It's the fourth matchup between the clubs this season.

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 15

Monday, January 15 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: TSN, NBCS-BOS

Celtics Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Jayson Tatum gets the Celtics 26.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Celtics are receiving 23.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Jaylen Brown this season.

Derrick White gets the Celtics 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while averaging 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday is putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. He is draining 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 42.0% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is making 52.7% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

Raptors Players to Watch

Scottie Barnes averages 21.0 points, 9.3 boards and 5.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.0% from the field and 38.5% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pascal Siakam averages 22.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Dennis Schroder averages 14.5 points, 2.7 boards and 7.0 assists per contest, shooting 43.6% from the field and 35.8% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jakob Poeltl averages 10.5 points, 2.4 assists and 8.3 boards.

RJ Barrett posts 18.2 points, 4.3 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 42.3% from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Celtics vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Raptors Celtics 114.0 Points Avg. 120.8 115.2 Points Allowed Avg. 110.3 47.5% Field Goal % 48.3% 34.7% Three Point % 37.4%

