On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the Boston Celtics (26-7) take on the San Antonio Spurs (5-28) at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSSW.

Celtics vs. Spurs Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 17

Wednesday, January 17 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBCS-BOS, BSSW

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum posts 27.0 points, 8.5 boards and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 34.7% from downtown with 3.0 made treys per game.

Jaylen Brown posts 22.7 points, 5.1 boards and 3.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Derrick White averages 17.0 points, 3.9 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Jrue Holiday puts up 12.9 points, 6.5 boards and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 41.9% from downtown with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Kristaps Porzingis averages 20.6 points, 1.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds.

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama generates 18.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Spurs.

The Spurs are receiving 17.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Keldon Johnson this year.

Devin Vassell gets the Spurs 18.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while delivering 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jeremy Sochan is averaging 10.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He is sinking 43.7% of his shots from the field.

Tre Jones gets the Spurs 8.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Celtics vs. Spurs Stat Comparison

Celtics Spurs 120.8 Points Avg. 110.9 110.8 Points Allowed Avg. 122.8 48.2% Field Goal % 45.4% 37.4% Three Point % 34.2%

