The Maine Black Bears (8-8, 0-1 America East) play a fellow America East team, the NJIT Highlanders (4-9, 0-1 America East), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at NJIT Wellness and Events Center. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Maine vs. NJIT Game Information

Maine Players to Watch

Peter Filipovity: 13.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kellen Tynes: 13.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaden Clayton: 7.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 8.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Kristians Feierbergs: 6.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

NJIT Players to Watch

Mekhi Gray: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Adam Hess: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Tariq Francis: 10.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Elijah Buchanan: 11.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Sebastian Robinson: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Maine vs. NJIT Stat Comparison (2022-23)

NJIT Rank NJIT AVG Maine AVG Maine Rank 300th 66.9 Points Scored 68.5 262nd 259th 72.7 Points Allowed 69.7 162nd 227th 34.1 Rebounds 30.8 348th 272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 6.2 334th 274th 6.5 3pt Made 6.6 266th 319th 11.2 Assists 13.7 128th 40th 10.4 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

