The NJIT Highlanders (8-5) face a fellow America East team, the Maine Black Bears (8-7), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Cross Insurance Center. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Maine vs. NJIT Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Maine Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maine Players to Watch

Adrianna Smith: 14.6 PTS, 10.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.6 PTS, 10.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Anne Simon: 19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Caroline Bornemann: 8.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Sarah Talon: 6.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaycie Christopher: 4.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NJIT Players to Watch

Trinity Williams: 10.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK Alejandra Zuniga: 15.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Madilyn Dogs: 5.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

5.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Kenna Squier: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Aria Myers: 4.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.