Celtics vs. Rockets January 21 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Celtics (28-7), on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at Toyota Center, play the Houston Rockets (18-16). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-BOS.
Celtics vs. Rockets Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBCS-BOS
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum is putting up 27.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He's also draining 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per contest (eighth in NBA).
- The Celtics are receiving 22.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Jaylen Brown this season.
- Derrick White gives the Celtics 16.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while posting 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Jrue Holiday gives the Celtics 12.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while posting 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- The Celtics are receiving 19.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Kristaps Porzingis this year.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun posts 21.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 53.7% from the field.
- Fred VanVleet posts 17.1 points, 8.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
- Jalen Green posts 17.4 points, 4.6 boards and 3.0 assists per contest, shooting 40.6% from the floor and 35.2% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jabari Smith Jr. averages 13.4 points, 1.5 assists and 8.7 rebounds.
- Jae'Sean Tate averages 5.1 points, 1.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds.
Celtics vs. Rockets Stat Comparison
|Rockets
|Celtics
|112.5
|Points Avg.
|120.9
|109.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.1
|46.4%
|Field Goal %
|48.1%
|37.0%
|Three Point %
|37.4%
