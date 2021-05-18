Advertisement

Mother and son arrested and charged with drug trafficking offenses in Presque Isle

As the result of a joint investigation between the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, a significant source of supply of methamphetamine in Northern Maine has been shutdown.(Maine Department of Public Safety)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Leann Johnson 44, and her son, Jeremiah Therrien, 23, both of Presque Isle, were arrested on Monday in Presque Isle following several months of investigation into the illicit sale of the highly addictive drug, crystal methamphetamine.

During this investigation, MDEA agents assigned to the Aroostook Task Force in Houlton, Maine, gathered evidence of the groups trafficking efforts through interviews, surveillance, and undercover methamphetamine purchases. On Monday, May 17, 2021 a search warrant was executed on the Dyer Street home of Leann Johnson in Presque Isle. More than four (4) pounds (1853 ggw) of crystal methamphetamine was seized from the home during the warrant, along with approximately $10,000 in US currency, believed to be the proceeds of illicit drug sales. Methamphetamine in Aroostook County is currently selling on the street for approximately $150 per gram, making the value of this seizure over $250,000.

Both Johnson and Therrien were taken into custody following the search of the home and transported to the Aroostook County Jail. Johnson has been charged with one (1) count of Class “A” Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W drugs (methamphetamine) and one (1) count of Class “B” Trafficking in Schedule W drugs. Therrien was charged with one (1) count of Class “B’ Trafficking in Schedule W drugs (methamphetamine) and violations of conditions of release as at the time of this arrest he was out on bail from a 2021 drug and firearms violation. Bail on Johnson was set by a bail commissioner at $10,000 cash which she was able to post last night. Therrien was denied bail pending appearance before a judge this week.

MDEA was assisted extensively in this investigation by the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Department and the Presque Isle Police Department.

