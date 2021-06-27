Oakfield Railroad Museum burglars arrested

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The County Sheriff’s office and Maine State Police arrested two Oakfield locals for the burglary of The Oakfield Railroad Museum, according to the Sheriff’s office.

On Thursday, Sheriff’s Deputies interviewed Jonathan London, 53, of Oakfield at his home. Items stolen from the museum were in plain view and London was placed under arrest and transported to the Aroostook County Jail. Deputies found more stolen items from the museum inside the residence.

On Saturday, Mackenzie London, 28, was arrested by Maine State Police and transported to the Aroostook County Jail.

Both are charged with burglary and theft.

Numerous tools, artifacts, lanterns, and many other priceless items were stolen sometime in the few days leading up to the date the burglary was reported. Numerous items were located hidden away nearby by museum volunteers which were promptly returned to the museum.

Several other items from the museum are still missing.

