Houlton Regional Hospital Earns 2021 Leapfrog Top Hospital Award for Outstanding Quality and Safety

Houlton, Maine (WAGM) – Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, Houlton Regional Hospital was named a Top Rural Hospital nationally by The Leapfrog Group, one of only 23 Hospitals in the United States. Announced today, the Leapfrog Top Hospital award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive. The Top Hospital designation is bestowed by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers recognized as the toughest standard-setters for health care safety and quality.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we are proud and honored to have the dedication and commitment from all the extraordinary employees at Houlton Regional,” said Lynette Mclaughlin, President, Board of Trustees. “Such recognition is a great tribute to the staff and their commitment to the highest standard of care. Given the challenges of this past year with the COVID-19 pandemic, we have an even deeper appreciation of the vital role every team member plays in ensuring quality care and safety of not only the staff and patients but also their families and the larger community.”

Shawn Anderson, CEO, stated “During this time when the COVID-19 Pandemic has been center stage at our hospital and has consumed such an immense amount of time and energy from our Staff and our Medical Staff, it is enormously gratifying to know that they’ve never taken their eye off the true reason we exist. At the very heart of our Strategic Plan, Houlton Regional Hospital exists to care for our patients . . . with the highest quality, with upmost safety, and with great compassion. This Leapfrog Top Rural Hospital Award serves to affirm the work that’s been done by the nearly 400 wonderful people who call HRH their work home, and further establishes a standard by which all future efforts will be measured.”

“Being awarded the Leapfrog Top Rural Hospital Award is a great honor not only for our hospital, but also for the staff of our Quality Department,” said Gina Brown, COO. “I am extremely proud of these individuals. Their diligent work, attention to detail, continued support and staff education, have made it possible for us to receive this distinguished award.”

Trudy Rairdon, Quality Manager, shared “For us to receive this award is public recognition of the hard work that all of our staff does every day, behind the scenes, so our patients receive the quality and safe care they expect and deserve. We are very pleased with this acknowledgement of our top-notch staff!”

According to Jana Fitzpatrick, Leapfrog survey coordinator at Houlton Regional Hospital “Leapfrog’s Top Rural Hospital award is one of the most prestigious distinctions any hospital can receive. To receive this honor in the midst of a global pandemic is a direct reflection of the staff of Houlton Regional Hospital who are committed and dedicated to providing the highest level of quality care and patient safety. "

Over 2,200 hospitals were considered for the award. Among those, Houlton Regional Hospital received a Top Rural distinction. A total of 149 top hospitals nationwide were selected as Top Hospitals, including:

• 8 Top Children’s

• 46 Top General

• 23 Top Rural

• 72 Top Teaching

The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, surgery, maternity care, and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication and other errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.

“We are pleased to recognize Houlton Regional Hospital as a Top Hospital this year,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Even with the continued strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, Houlton Regional Hospital has demonstrated an extraordinary dedication to excellent health care in the Southern Aroostook region. We congratulate the board, leadership, staff and clinicians who put their patients first.”

To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2021 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

