Aroostook Agency on Aging Warns of New Medicare Scam Targeting County Residents

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Medicare scams are becoming more common in Aroostook County. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard learns more about the newest scam currently targeting older Mainers.

Kimberly James " Medicare fraud is more common then people realize, older persons is the targeted people with Medicare scams all the time”

Kimberly James, the Medicare education coordinator for the Aroostook agency on aging, says that she is receiving numerous calls about a Medicare scam that people should be aware of.

Kimberly “one of the newest scams that is happening in Aroostook county are people calling in and asking if you received your newest Medicare card, Medicare will never reach out to you and ask you that information unless they asked you to first”

According to James, while phone calls are the most common way that scammers can contact you to get your information, there are a growing number of scams that use text messages, email, and even social media. James adds that never give out your personal information like your social security or Medicare numbers because Medicare will never contact you for that information.

Kimberly " if you suspect that you received a call that is fraudulent, don’t hesitate to contact the Aroostook agency on aging we can help investigate it further to protect people in the community”

James hopes that by making more people aware of the current scam, less people will fall victim...Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

