Suspect in Custody After Shooting in Allagash

ALLAGASH, Maine (WAGM) - A person suspected to be involved in a shooting in Allagash this morning is now in custody following a search. According to Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen “Deputies were looking for a suspect we believe was involved in a shooting that happened earlier in the Allagash. The suspect has been found and is in custody. The victim is being life flighted with life threatening injuries. I will send a full press release later today.”

