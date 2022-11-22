Suspect in Custody After Shooting in Allagash

Police lights graphic.
Police lights graphic.(MGN)
By WAGM News
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALLAGASH, Maine (WAGM) - A person suspected to be involved in a shooting in Allagash this morning is now in custody following a search. According to Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen “Deputies were looking for a suspect we believe was involved in a shooting that happened earlier in the Allagash.  The suspect has been found and is in custody.  The victim is being life flighted with life threatening injuries.  I will send a full press release later today.”

WAGM will have more information as it becomes available.

