Limestone Approves to Disband Police Department

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) -

In a public majority vote with little to no opposition the Town of Limestone approved a measure to abolish their police department during special town meeting held Wednesday evening.

Residents also approved a measure to transfer the remainder of the funds in the Police Departments account to the Public Works departments pavement reserve, with many residents commenting on the condition of several roads within the municipality.

According to the warrant issued prior to the meeting, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police will be providing law enforcement coverage for the town as they do for many of the communities in the county without a dedicated police department.

