3-D model of Maine Solar System Sun may begin construction this fall, contingent on fundraiser

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A new 3-D model of the Sun, which is the largest object in the Maine Solar System Model, may start construction this fall.

The Maine Solar System Model is a to-scale exhibition of the solar system that spans along a nearly 100-mile stretch of Route One. The Sun of the solar system, which is the largest part of the model, is located at the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

Although the model brings many tourists to the area, Dr. Kevin McCartney, a professor at UMPI, says the Sun model needs to be redone to make it easier for tourists to find. “They’re looking at all the planets and stopping and taking pictures, and then they come to the sun and they find the weakness to the present model,” Dr. McCartney explains.

The current Sun structure is 2-dimensional and located inside one of the University campus buildings. The new model will be a 23-foot-tall 3-dimensional structure that will be located directly in front of the University, making it visible from Route One.

“The most common question asked of visitors to this campus, fielded by everybody on this campus, is where is the sun?” says Dr. McCartney.

Dr. McCartney says having a visible end to the solar system could increase tourism and will bring educational benefits to Mainers. “I have seen people coming here, they’re excited, they do have questions and so forth,” the professor says. “This will help to engage our students, not just here in northern Maine but in Maine in general.”

The project will cost $55,000, which Dr. McCartney hopes to raise through community fundraising by mid-November. He says they have one month to raise the funds if they want to finish construction before the April 8 eclipse in 2024. “We need to raise money soon because we want to get the concrete pad here before the snow flies so we can have the whole structure made by the solar eclipse,” explains Dr. McCartney.

Securing engineering plans for the structure took more than 8 months, according to Dr. McCartney, which is why the fundraising time frame is limited. “This went through an awful lot of review,” he says. “There were three different renditions to this to get where we’re at now, and each one of them had to have the engineering done and so forth, so that’s one of the things that delayed us.”

No work can begin on the project until all the necessary funds are raised. Dr. McCartney says he is confident the community will be able to raise the money in time, and says that they have already raised just under $10,000 in their first few days of fundraising.

If all goes according to plan, the 3-dimensional structure will be finished by the spring of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.